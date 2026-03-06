Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.44 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.
Shares of NYSE MEI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 1,687,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $229.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.
- Positive Sentiment: Closed sale of the dataMate business to Bel Fuse, a strategic divestiture intended to sharpen focus on higher‑growth power and data center solutions — supports longer‑term strategy. Methode Electronics Announces Sale of dataMate Business
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue topped street expectations — reported $233.7M (down 2.6% YoY) but above consensus, and cash & cash equivalents rose ~28.8% YoY to $133.7M — provides short‑term support against margin pressure. Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Third-Quarter Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Other outlets highlighted a sales surprise in recent quarterly results that briefly pushed the stock higher intraday — evidence that top‑line beats can still trigger rallies despite earnings pressure. Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) surprises with Q4 CY2025 sales, stock soars
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for management color on end markets (auto electrification, data center power) and cost actions — useful for gauging execution but not an immediate price mover by itself. Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/outlook pieces and local earnings snapshots summarize results and consensus expectations but add limited new information beyond the release and call. Methode: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates (reported a loss per share; consensus expected a smaller loss) and the company posted a net loss of $15.9M — a direct driver of downward pressure on the stock. MarketBeat MEI summary
- Negative Sentiment: Methode narrowed FY2026 sales guidance and cut its adjusted‑EBITDA forecast to $58–$62M (lowered profitability outlook) — this guidance reduction is the primary negative catalyst weighing on the share price. Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Third-Quarter Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow declined (cash from operations down ~45% YoY) and margins compressed, amplifying concern that near‑term profitability recovery will be slow despite revenue resilience. Methode Electronics (MEI) Stock Rises on Q3 2026 Earnings
MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Methode Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.
Methode Electronics, Inc is a Chicago-based global manufacturer of custom-engineered electronic and electromechanical components and assemblies. Founded in 1946, Methode specializes in providing solutions that integrate electrical connectors, sensors, switches, human-machine interface devices and power distribution modules. The company’s product portfolio addresses complex application requirements across a broad range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, healthcare and data/telecommunications.
In its automotive segment, Methode develops advanced connector systems, circuit protection devices and thermal management solutions for internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.
