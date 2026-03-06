Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.44 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 1,687,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $229.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1,027.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 92.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Methode Electronics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc is a Chicago-based global manufacturer of custom-engineered electronic and electromechanical components and assemblies. Founded in 1946, Methode specializes in providing solutions that integrate electrical connectors, sensors, switches, human-machine interface devices and power distribution modules. The company’s product portfolio addresses complex application requirements across a broad range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, healthcare and data/telecommunications.

In its automotive segment, Methode develops advanced connector systems, circuit protection devices and thermal management solutions for internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

