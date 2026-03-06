Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 287.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Metagenomi Trading Down 7.8%

MGX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 70,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,323. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $55.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metagenomi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Metagenomi by 1,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Metagenomi by 508.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) is a biotechnology company that specializes in the discovery and engineering of novel proteins and enzymes using metagenomics and CRISPR-based genome editing. The company’s proprietary platform integrates vast environmental DNA libraries with advanced machine learning and high-throughput screening to identify, optimize and commercialize enzymes for industrial, agricultural and pharmaceutical applications. By tapping into genetic diversity found in nature, Metagenomi aims to accelerate the development of tailored biocatalysts that improve process efficiency, reduce costs and support sustainability initiatives.

Metagenomi’s technology offerings include custom enzyme discovery services, protein engineering tools and licensing of optimized biocatalysts to partners across multiple sectors.

