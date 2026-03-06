Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion.

Merck KGaA Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of MKKGY stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 174,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,729. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, commonly referred to as Merck Group, is a multinational science and technology company with origins dating back to 1668. The company develops and manufactures products and technologies across healthcare, life science and electronics applications. It is distinct from the U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co; Merck KGaA is a European group headquartered in Darmstadt and is publicly listed in Germany with an OTC American depositary receipt available under the symbol MKKGY.

Merck’s Healthcare business develops prescription medicines and related services focused on areas such as oncology, immunology, neurology (including therapies for multiple sclerosis) and fertility.

Featured Stories

