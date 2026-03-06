McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $999.00 and last traded at $995.05, with a volume of 571708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $990.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 target price on McKesson in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.93.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $880.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $814.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,900.87. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 282.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,438,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.