Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Sold by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRSH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.37 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRSH. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

