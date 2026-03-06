MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The newsletter publisher reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.99, reports. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million.

MarketWise Stock Performance

MarketWise stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 91,282 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Further Reading

