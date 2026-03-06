Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total transaction of $199,666.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,953.82. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $1,145.08 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,092.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,016.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.71 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,071.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

