Marietta Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,786,000 after buying an additional 2,575,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,842 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 48.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.
Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts’ consensus price targets imply roughly 25% upside, signaling continued bullish expectations on earnings and multiple expansion that could support a recovery if macro fears ease. Wall Street Analysts Think Lam Research (LRCX) Could Surge 25.43%
- Positive Sentiment: Operationally constructive: Lam opened a Boise R&D/office to deepen collaboration with Micron, reinforcing its role in memory/AI supply chains — a structural growth angle for equipment demand. Lam Research Boise Expansion Deepens Ties To Micron And AI Memory Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Technical signals have flipped bullish in the short term: LRCX recently crossed above its 50‑day moving average and hit a key trading signal/intraday high — this can attract momentum traders on any stabilization. Lam Research (LRCX) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive investor narratives remain (billionaire ownership interest, recent Argus price‑target increases and inclusion on some buy lists), but these are longer‑horizon supports rather than immediate catalysts. Here Is Why Lam Research (LRCX) Is Highly Favored By Billionaires
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — including CFO Douglas Bettinger’s multi‑million dollar sale (50,057 shares) and other insider disposals — is weighing on sentiment and was specifically cited as a driver of recent weakness. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Sells $9,284,542.38 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Sector and macro risk: headlines about Middle East conflict, higher energy costs and potential supply‑chain/fab operating‑cost shocks (notably for South Korean fabs) triggered a memory/storage rout and raised concerns that customer capex economics could be squeezed — a direct negative for equipment demand outlook in the near term. Lam Research (LRCX) Is Down 10.6% After Fab Cost Concerns Linked To Geopolitics And Energy Prices
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.
Insider Activity at Lam Research
In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
