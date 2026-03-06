Marietta Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after buying an additional 5,102,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,786,000 after buying an additional 2,575,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,842 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 48.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $214.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

