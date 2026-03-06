Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $676,931,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 748.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 93.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,407,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after buying an additional 1,582,895 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

