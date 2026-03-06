Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

More Waste Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.945 (14.5% increase), payable March 27 — a direct boost to income-oriented demand and a sign of strong cash flow. WM Announces Cash Dividend

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.945 (14.5% increase), payable March 27 — a direct boost to income-oriented demand and a sign of strong cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Major analysts have reiterated/raised targets and issued buy/overweight ratings (Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Oppenheimer, Bernstein among others), supporting upside sentiment vs. the consensus price target near $253.55. MarketBeat WM Coverage

Major analysts have reiterated/raised targets and issued buy/overweight ratings (Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Oppenheimer, Bernstein among others), supporting upside sentiment vs. the consensus price target near $253.55. Neutral Sentiment: Value-comparison pieces (MEG vs WM) are highlighting relative valuation and growth trade-offs; useful for longer-term positioning but unlikely to swing intraday trading materially. MEG or WM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Value-comparison pieces (MEG vs WM) are highlighting relative valuation and growth trade-offs; useful for longer-term positioning but unlikely to swing intraday trading materially. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple senior executives (including Michael Watson, Tara Hemmer and SVP Johnson Varkey) sold sizable blocks in early March—creates headline risk and potential short‑term selling pressure. Investors will watch whether sales continue. Top Waste Management Executives Quietly Unload Millions

Significant insider selling: multiple senior executives (including Michael Watson, Tara Hemmer and SVP Johnson Varkey) sold sizable blocks in early March—creates headline risk and potential short‑term selling pressure. Investors will watch whether sales continue. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results slightly missed consensus (EPS $1.93 vs. $1.95; revenue $6.31B vs. $6.39B), which trims near-term upside and keeps focus on margin and volume trends. MarketBeat WM Coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $245.89 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.45. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $1,724,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,130. This trade represents a 32.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 17,251 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $4,171,464.31. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,944.26. This trade represents a 28.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 85,548 shares of company stock worth $19,984,913 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.