Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $477,000 in Chubb Limited $CB

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chubb by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Chubb from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $332.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.