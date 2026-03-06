Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,705 shares during the quarter. JBS makes up approximately 0.7% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JBS were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of JBS by 489.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBS in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price target on JBS in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Santander raised JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

JBS Stock Performance

JBS opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Jbs N.V. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

JBS Profile

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

