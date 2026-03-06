Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) CFO Sells $34,195.17 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $34,195.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 136,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,551.18. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erik Weaver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Life Time Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Erik Weaver sold 1,493 shares of Life Time Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $44,640.70.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH opened at $26.11 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.09 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.51%.Life Time Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Life Time Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Life Time Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.