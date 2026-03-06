Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $645.00 at Oppenheimer

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $630.00 to $645.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $493.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $680.00 to $667.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lennox International from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.83.

LII opened at $528.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.27. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $443.19 and a 52 week high of $689.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by ($0.31). Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total transaction of $54,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,722.05. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,669.45. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054 shares of company stock valued at $563,687. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lennox International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

