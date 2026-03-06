Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 175.2% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $288.59 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.83. The company has a market cap of $261.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

