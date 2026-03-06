Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $12.45 Million Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises about 3.9% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.50.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin stock opened at $508.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.29.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

