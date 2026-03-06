Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 5.8% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $23,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

