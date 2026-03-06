Lance Berry Sells 6,316 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) EVP Lance Berry sold 6,316 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $238,618.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 210,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,044.06. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AORT stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.36 and a beta of 1.60.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.Artivion’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
AORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations (EPS and revenue) and showed ~19% YoY revenue growth, supporting the growth narrative and analyst conviction. MarketBeat – Artivion Earnings Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Management will present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference — a near‑term event where guidance, commercialization updates or product milestones could be disclosed and re‑ignite buy‑side interest. Artivion to Participate in Oppenheimer Conference
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying (notably Invesco’s sizable Q4 add and other funds increasing exposure) can provide steadier bid support and signals professional investor confidence. MarketBeat – Institutional Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy” with elevated price targets), which helps sentiment but may already be priced in. MarketBeat – Analyst Ratings
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces highlight portfolio expansion and relative EPS performance on the NYSE Composite — useful narrative fuel but not an immediate catalyst. Kalkine – Portfolio Expansion Article
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling March 2–4: CEO James Mackin sold 17,887 shares (~$676k), EVP Lance Berry sold ~6,316 shares (~$238k), other senior execs (SVPs, CAO Amy Horton and others) sold multiple tranches. Markets often interpret concentrated senior‑level sales as a negative near‑term signal despite insiders retaining large stakes. See filings and coverage. SEC Form 4 – Mackin Benzinga – CCO Trade Benzinga – Lance Berry Sale
Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.
Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.
