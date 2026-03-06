Lance Berry Sells 6,316 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) EVP Lance Berry sold 6,316 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $238,618.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 210,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,044.06. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AORT stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.Artivion’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artivion by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artivion by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 158,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

