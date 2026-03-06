Kroger’s (KR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $77.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. 4,820,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,341. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Kroger has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,367,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,307,000 after buying an additional 12,652,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,561,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Kroger by 66.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,255,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,444 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,445,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,966 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and upbeat guidance: Kroger topped EPS expectations, reported margin improvement and issued FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance above consensus, which supports earnings momentum and buyback-driven per‑share upside. Q4 results and guidance

Q4 earnings beat and upbeat guidance: Kroger topped EPS expectations, reported margin improvement and issued FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance above consensus, which supports earnings momentum and buyback-driven per‑share upside. Positive Sentiment: Capital return: management expanded repurchases (additional $2B authorization plus recent ASR activity), which reduces share count and underpins EPS and dividend coverage. Share repurchase details

Capital return: management expanded repurchases (additional $2B authorization plus recent ASR activity), which reduces share count and underpins EPS and dividend coverage. Positive Sentiment: Digital and AI tailwinds: eCommerce sales are growing (~20% y/y in Q4) and Kroger promoted a leader from 84.51° to oversee AI efforts — signals management is pushing profitable digital growth. AI leadership hire

Digital and AI tailwinds: eCommerce sales are growing (~20% y/y in Q4) and Kroger promoted a leader from 84.51° to oversee AI efforts — signals management is pushing profitable digital growth. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options flow: unusually high call buying (23,532 calls, ~78% above normal daily call volume) indicates short-term speculative bullish sentiment from options traders.

Bullish options flow: unusually high call buying (23,532 calls, ~78% above normal daily call volume) indicates short-term speculative bullish sentiment from options traders. Neutral Sentiment: New-CEO playbook: CEO Greg Foran is prioritizing lower prices, sharper promotions and faster eCommerce growth — a constructive long-term plan but likely to pressure near-term margins and require execution. Foran comments

New-CEO playbook: CEO Greg Foran is prioritizing lower prices, sharper promotions and faster eCommerce growth — a constructive long-term plan but likely to pressure near-term margins and require execution. Neutral Sentiment: Macro headwinds: broader market sensitivity to Middle East tensions and energy/inflation risks could cap upside, even as Kroger-specific news is positive. Morning Movers / macro context

Macro headwinds: broader market sensitivity to Middle East tensions and energy/inflation risks could cap upside, even as Kroger-specific news is positive. Negative Sentiment: Product recall risk: Kroger joined an expanded recall of rice/frozen products over possible glass contamination — potential short-term sales disruption and reputational risk in affected markets. Recall article

Product recall risk: Kroger joined an expanded recall of rice/frozen products over possible glass contamination — potential short-term sales disruption and reputational risk in affected markets. Negative Sentiment: Legal & labor pressures: class-action suits over e‑commerce worker classification and heightened union tensions (Teamsters criticism) could raise costs or create operational disruptions. Lawsuits coverage

Legal & labor pressures: class-action suits over e‑commerce worker classification and heightened union tensions (Teamsters criticism) could raise costs or create operational disruptions. Negative Sentiment: Dividend safety questions and store closures: commentary flags a high GAAP payout ratio and ongoing store/clinic closures and layoffs, which raise investor questions about payout sustainability and execution risk. Dividend risk article Clinic closures

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

