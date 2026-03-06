Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Insider Sells $121,480.94 in Stock

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,249.42. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cory Onell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of Kraft Heinz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45.
Kraft Heinz Price Performance
Shares of KHC opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.35.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -32.39%.
- Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway (large KHC holder) says it has no immediate plans to sell its Kraft Heinz stake, signaling reduced near‑term selling pressure from a marquee investor. Berkshire Hathaway has no immediate plans on its Kraft Heinz stake – report
- Positive Sentiment: Berkshire’s new CEO Greg Abel publicly supported Kraft Heinz’s decision to pause the planned split, and Berkshire resumed its own buybacks — both factors can be read as stabilizing signals for investors. Berkshire Hathaway resumes buybacks and CEO supports Kraft’s decision to pause its split
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity—about 53,819 calls traded (≈+87% vs. average)—indicates bullish speculative interest that can amplify intraday upside. (Options flow report)
- Positive Sentiment: The board declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend (6.6% yield), which supports income‑oriented demand for the shares. Kraft Heinz company page
- Neutral Sentiment: Kraft Heinz CEO Steve Cahillane has paused the planned corporate split and redirected $600M toward new products and selective price cuts — a strategic shift that could boost volumes long‑term but pressures near‑term margins and creates execution risk. Berkshire Has No Plans for Kraft Heinz Stake With Split Halted
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Senior employee Cory Onell sold multiple blocks (most recently ~4,991 shares at ~$24.34), which can create a perception of reduced insider confidence. SEC filing: Insider Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains weak overall — multiple recent downgrades and a consensus “Reduce” with an average price target near $24.89 keep longer‑term upside constrained unless fundamentals improve. MarketBeat KHC coverage
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 199,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.
Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.
