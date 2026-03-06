Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Insider Sells $121,480.94 in Stock

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,249.42. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cory Onell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of Kraft Heinz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Trending Headlines about Kraft Heinz

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 199,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.