KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $1,601.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,601.0357.
KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KLA from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on KLA from $1,750.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $1,751.00 to $1,809.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KLAC
Insider Activity at KLA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in KLA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in KLA by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 51,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLA Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of KLAC opened at $1,429.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,443.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,215.65. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. KLA has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $1,693.35.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. KLA had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 98.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KLA’s payout ratio is 22.11%.
More KLA News
Here are the key news stories impacting KLA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KLA recently broke above its 20‑day moving average, a short‑term technical bullish signal that could attract momentum traders. KLA (KLAC) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average
- Positive Sentiment: Citi put KLA on a 30‑day positive “Catalyst Watch” ahead of the company’s Investor Day (Mar. 12); investors expect product/roadmap updates and a refreshed long‑term model that could justify higher multiples if growth visibility improves. KLA Corporation (KLAC) Placed on Positive Catalyst Watch Ahead of Investor Day
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and the Zacks blog highlight KLA’s exposure to AI‑driven semiconductor demand and share gains in metrology/inspection—fundamental tailwinds that underwrite longer‑term revenue and margin upside. The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, KLA, CME Group, Natural Health Trends and Good Times Restaurants
- Neutral Sentiment: Roundups and analyst‑coverage pieces continue to profile KLA alongside large diversified names; these broader reports can sustain interest but don’t by themselves move fundamentals. Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, KLA & CME
- Neutral Sentiment: Applied Materials’ recent strong rally highlights sector rotation and rising demand in logic/DRAM/HBM—this helps the semiconductor equipment group overall but can shift investor flows between peers. AMAT Climbs 33.4% in 3 Months: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles examining average broker ratings note that consensus “buy” views exist, but warn that reliance on ABR can be misleading—useful context for investors weighing upgrades vs. valuation. Wall Street Analysts Think KLA (KLAC) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes KLA underperformed the broader market and some peers on Thursday, reflecting profit‑taking after a strong multi‑month run and short‑term rotational flows away from names that had led the rally. Here’s Why KLA (KLAC) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch highlights KLA’s underperformance versus competitors on the trading day, which can pressure sentiment and trigger short‑term technical selling. KLA Corp. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors
About KLA
KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.
Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.