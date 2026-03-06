KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $1,601.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,601.0357.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KLA from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on KLA from $1,750.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $1,751.00 to $1,809.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total value of $2,788,220.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774,819.54. The trade was a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in KLA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in KLA by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 51,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $1,429.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,443.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,215.65. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. KLA has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $1,693.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. KLA had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 98.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KLA’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

