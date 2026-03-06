Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Releases Earnings Results

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Kinaxis had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of C$189.95 million for the quarter.

Kinaxis Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$136.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$117.22 and a 52-week high of C$212.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$145.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KXS shares. TD Securities raised shares of Kinaxis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.38.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis’s S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

