Kevin James Gorman Sells 1,344 Shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of BWXT opened at $195.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $220.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 26,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.45.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Featured Stories

