Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Kering Stock Performance

About Kering

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. Kering has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.

Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.

