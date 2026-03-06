KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $139.44 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $168.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.97. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

