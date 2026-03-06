Jorey Chernett Purchases 30,000 Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 6,352,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,382.57. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett bought 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00.
AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of AIRS opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.
Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.
