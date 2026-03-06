Jorey Chernett Purchases 30,000 Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 6,352,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,382.57. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett bought 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00.

Shares of AIRS opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,991,000. Vesey Street Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vesey Street Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 30,324,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 626,309 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

