Jonathan Price Sells 7,680 Shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Price sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $381,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 207,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,137.40. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jonathan Price sold 32,156 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,599,761.00.

Q2 stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $96.68.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Several firms have recently reaffirmed or upgraded Q2 and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average target (~$79) well above current levels — a bullish narrative that can attract buyers. Read More.

Institutional buying: Recent filings show large institutional increases (e.g., Goldman Sachs, UBS and others raised stakes), which can provide demand at these prices and help explain intraday strength. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media visibility / trading flows: Q2 has appeared in “big movers” roundups this week — that can amplify short-term volume and price moves even without new fundamentals. Read More.

Media visibility / trading flows: Q2 has appeared in “big movers” roundups this week — that can amplify short-term volume and price moves even without new fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling: Multiple Form 4 filings on March 3–4 show sizeable sales by the CEO, CFO, general counsel and other insiders — roughly a few hundred thousand shares transacted at ~\$49.7/share for aggregate proceeds in the low‑to‑mid millions. Clustered senior‑management selling can create downward pressure or raise governance/diversification questions for some investors. Read More.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 502.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after buying an additional 251,807 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Q2 by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

