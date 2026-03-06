James Reske Sells 2,072 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) CFO James Reske sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $36,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,949.36. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 2.3%
FCF traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 601,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,794. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $19.08.
First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company had revenue of $137.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend
First Commonwealth Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,597,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,544 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 393,681 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,922,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,663,000 after acquiring an additional 719,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.
First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.
