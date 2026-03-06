James Reske Sells 2,072 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) CFO James Reske sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $36,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,949.36. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 2.3%

FCF traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 601,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,794. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company had revenue of $137.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

First Commonwealth Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,597,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,544 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 393,681 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,922,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,663,000 after acquiring an additional 719,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

