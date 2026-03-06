Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a 200.0% increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Ituran Location and Control has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 77,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 16.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ituran Location and Control from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

