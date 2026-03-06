Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Weiss Ratings downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.10). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.17%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,097.40. This represents a 31.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.