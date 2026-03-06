iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,730,000 after buying an additional 5,414,037 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837,301 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,576,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,178,000 after acquiring an additional 786,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,451,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,415 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.1%

BATS IEFA opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

