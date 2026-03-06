iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $84,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

