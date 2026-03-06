Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Update

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,821,452 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 29th total of 9,157,943 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,598,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,598,138 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $643,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,755.89. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $15,000,978.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,376,705.25. This trade represents a 31.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,274 shares of company stock worth $30,697,937. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.6%

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $107.15 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 223.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 718.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.