iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Sells $559,613.08 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $559,613.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,793.32. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,805 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,953.10.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 1.09. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.52 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.61 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,439,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 70,420 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $209,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 829,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,251,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

