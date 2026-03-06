Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 32,868 call options on the company. This is an increase of 133% compared to the average daily volume of 14,111 call options.

AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy bullish options activity — traders bought roughly 32,868 call contracts (a ~133% jump vs. normal daily call volume), signaling aggressive short-term bullish positioning that can amplify upside as market makers hedge and momentum traders follow.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 10.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Optoelectronics this week:

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -172.09 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $114.63.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 102,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $9,800,748.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,282.48. The trade was a 83.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 3,231 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $306,945.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 164,363 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,485. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,246,481. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $851,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,828.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

