Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD):

3/2/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by SBG Securities to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/20/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank AG.

2/16/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank.

2/16/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/13/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.

2/13/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/12/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/12/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/12/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/9/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank.

1/9/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

1/9/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/9/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/6/2026 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

