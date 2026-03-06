Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Garmin (GRMN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2026 – Garmin was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/20/2026 – Garmin had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Garmin was given a new $240.00 price target by Barclays PLC.

2/19/2026 – Garmin had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Garmin had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – Garmin was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “underweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock, up from $208.00.

1/16/2026 – Garmin was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “underweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock, up from $208.00.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Get Garmin Ltd alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $1,684,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,591. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $5,009,964.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,788.50. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.