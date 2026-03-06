Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 366,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 161,971 shares.The stock last traded at $100.40 and had previously closed at $101.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSPG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,816,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,218,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 59,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

