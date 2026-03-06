Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,258,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,235,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 389,790 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manske Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

