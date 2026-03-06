Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,465 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.56.

Adobe Stock Up 3.2%

ADBE stock opened at $281.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.06 and a 200 day moving average of $326.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.28 and a twelve month high of $452.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

