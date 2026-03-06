Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $747,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $232.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

