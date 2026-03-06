Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $747,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,601,000 after buying an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 AFFIRM results for risankizumab in moderately‑to‑severely active Crohn’s disease — higher clinical remission and endoscopic response vs. placebo, which could expand label/market for a high‑value asset and support longer‑term revenue growth. Assessing AbbVie (ABBV) Valuation After Positive Phase 3 Crohn’s Disease Trial Results
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie advances venetoclax into a Phase 2 program for rare blood cancers in Japan — expands oncology pipeline and potential incremental revenue streams if studies read out positively. AbbVie Advances Venetoclax Into Rare Blood Cancers With New Phase 2 Study
- Positive Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics (an AbbVie unit) highlights Medical Weight Loss data showing shifting patient demand — supports the aesthetics growth narrative and diversification beyond immunology. ALLERGAN AESTHETICS HIGHLIGHTS MEDICAL WEIGHT LOSS (MWL) DATA AND THE CHANGING PROFILE OF PATIENTS
- Positive Sentiment: Operationally constructive: AbbVie expansion reported to boost supply resilience for immunology medicines — lowers execution/supply risk for key franchises. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Expansion Boosts Supply Resilience For Immunology Medicines
- Positive Sentiment: Third‑party bullish coverage and cash‑flow narratives emphasize AbbVie’s strong free cash flow and dividend profile — supportive for income investors and valuation stability. AbbVie: The Only Big Pharma Stock I’d Consider a Buy‑and‑Never‑Sell
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate presentation/transcript from AbbVie at TD Cowen — may contain incremental detail on strategy and pipeline but no singular catalyst reported in the summary. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market commentary notes the stock stabilizing near ~$233 while testing resistance levels — useful for short‑term traders but not a fundamental driver. AbbVie: Stabilizes Near $233 While Testing Resistance
- Neutral Sentiment: Market note reporting AbbVie’s share move relative to the broader market — descriptive of price action rather than a new driver. AbbVie (ABBV) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Negative Sentiment: Large senior notes offering (~$7.5–$8.0B) announced/completed — raises concerns about increased leverage and near‑term debt servicing; markets often view sizable debt raises as a near‑term negative for equity. AbbVie Completes $8 Billion Senior Notes Financing Offering AbbVie Announces $7.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering
- Negative Sentiment: AbbVie lost a bid to block Tennessee’s 340B law — regulatory/policy risk that could pressure pricing/reimbursements and is a negative for revenue in affected programs. AbbVie loses bid to block Tennessee 340B law
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Performance
ABBV opened at $232.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.