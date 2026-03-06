Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $33.61 Million Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 604,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,612,000. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up 5.4% of Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC owned 1.68% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.6817 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.