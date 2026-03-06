Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 153.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $654.72 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.29 and a 200 day moving average of $516.01.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

