Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 153.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.5%
NYSE LMT opened at $654.72 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.29 and a 200 day moving average of $516.01.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.
Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical spike: Defense stocks rallied after U.S. strikes on Iran, sending Lockheed (LMT) to intraday/all-time highs on the news as investors bet on higher defense spending and urgent replenishment of munitions. Lockheed Martin, RTX Corp Stocks Hit All-Time Highs On Iran Attack
- Positive Sentiment: White House engagement: The administration has scheduled meetings with major defense contractors to discuss accelerating weapons production and replenishing stockpiles — a near‑term revenue catalyst if production ramps. Defense executives plan to meet at White House as strikes on Iran diminish stockpiles
- Positive Sentiment: Potential multi‑year demand tailwind: Analysts and investors (including Mario Gabelli) are highlighting a multi‑year, capital‑intensive restocking cycle for missiles and related systems if the conflict persists — favorable for LMT’s order book and long‑cycle programs. Gabelli Likes Lockheed, RTX, Boeing — and a Small Supplier You’ve Never Heard Of
- Positive Sentiment: Direct contract wins and modifications: Lockheed won/extended government work (e.g., ~$1.9B C-130J training & maintenance award and an ~$18.9M Trident II D5 LE2 modification), supporting near‑term revenue visibility in aerospace and strategic systems. Lockheed Martin Secures $1.9B U.S. Air Force Contract Trident II D5 LE2 modification extends SSP design work
- Positive Sentiment: R&D and tech positioning: New partnerships on terahertz sensing and quantum machine‑learning research (Teradar, Xanadu) strengthen Lockheed’s edge in advanced sensors/analytics — a potential long-term differentiation for high-end defense platforms. Lockheed Martin Bets On Terahertz Sensing And Quantum Machine Learning
- Neutral Sentiment: Compliance with AI ban: Lockheed said it will remove Anthropic’s Claude AI following a Pentagon/administration ban — aligns with government policy but could cause short-term operational friction as vendors/tools are swapped. Lockheed Pledges To Ax Anthropic’s Claude AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes: Market commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) remain constructive on Lockheed, but the company has a relatively rich valuation and recently missed EPS expectations — mixed signals for near‑term price action. Jim Cramer Says “Lockheed Martin Is Still a Winner, Even Up Here”
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
