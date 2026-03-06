Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $8.47 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue that continued AI investment and infrastructure buildouts should keep the broad tech-led bull market intact, supporting QQQ’s heavyweight names and longer-term demand for the ETF. AI Buildout Will Keep The Broad Bull Market Intact
- Positive Sentiment: Market volatility from Middle East tensions has created “buy-the-dip” opportunities highlighted across several top-ranked ETFs (including tech exposures), a narrative that can attract inflows back into QQQ on pullbacks. Buy the Dip in These Top-Ranked ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: Fresh economic releases this week — weekly jobless claims, productivity, labor costs and trade data — are driving intraday moves and will influence growth and rates expectations that matter for growth-heavy QQQ. Watch upcoming prints for near-term volatility. Parade of Econ Data: Jobless Claims, Productivity & More
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily ETF updates note modest pre-market weakness and day-to-day fluctuations in QQQ tied to its Nasdaq-100 constituents; these routine updates reflect short-term flows rather than a structural change. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/5/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons between VOO (S&P 500 exposure) and QQQ highlight different risk/reward trade-offs; investor allocation decisions between broad-market and concentrated tech exposure can change relative flows into QQQ over time. VOO vs. QQQ: Which ETF Has Better Growth Potential in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Broad-market ETFs were reported sliding as U.S. equities turned lower midday, a sign that ETF outflows and risk-off flows are pressuring QQQ alongside other major funds. Exchange-Traded Funds Drop as US Equities Point Lower After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (Middle East) and rising oil and VIX levels are cited as potential tail risks; coverage suggests some investors are nervous, which can increase volatility and spur short-term selling in growthier ETFs like QQQ. War Risk Is Real and QQQ Investors Simply Do Not Care
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.