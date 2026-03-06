Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $8.47 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.4% of Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

QQQ opened at $608.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $615.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.