Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $550,000 in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 594 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. M1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% in the third quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $982.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $959.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $935.92. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 top‑ and bottom‑line beat: Costco reported $4.58 EPS vs. ~$4.51 consensus and revenue of $69.6B vs. ~$68.96B; sales rose ~9.2% YoY and comparable sales strengthened, supporting the underlying business momentum. Press Release

Q2 top‑ and bottom‑line beat: Costco reported $4.58 EPS vs. ~$4.51 consensus and revenue of $69.6B vs. ~$68.96B; sales rose ~9.2% YoY and comparable sales strengthened, supporting the underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $1,115 price target, and the Street shows a majority of buy/outperform ratings with a median ~$1,050 target — a positive backdrop for longer‑term sentiment. BTIG Coverage

Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $1,115 price target, and the Street shows a majority of buy/outperform ratings with a median ~$1,050 target — a positive backdrop for longer‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Tariff refund messaging: CEO Ron Vachris said any tariff refunds would be passed back to members through lower prices/values — good for member goodwill but uncertain for near‑term margin or cash‑flow impact. Business Insider

Tariff refund messaging: CEO Ron Vachris said any tariff refunds would be passed back to members through lower prices/values — good for member goodwill but uncertain for near‑term margin or cash‑flow impact. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst takeaways and materials: coverage and slide deck are available (company slide deck and call), giving investors more details to assess international strength and membership trends. Slide Deck

Mixed analyst takeaways and materials: coverage and slide deck are available (company slide deck and call), giving investors more details to assess international strength and membership trends. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and mixed prints: some outlets note shares slipped after the report and a third‑party data feed (Quiver) flagged misses versus other analyst models (slight EPS/revenue shortfalls vs. some estimates), which likely pressured sentiment. Quiver Quant

Market reaction and mixed prints: some outlets note shares slipped after the report and a third‑party data feed (Quiver) flagged misses versus other analyst models (slight EPS/revenue shortfalls vs. some estimates), which likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling: Costco trades at a premium (high P/E), and recent filings/tallies show insider sales activity — both are weighty considerations for investors concerned about upside given stretched multiples. WSJ

Valuation and insider selling: Costco trades at a premium (high P/E), and recent filings/tallies show insider sales activity — both are weighty considerations for investors concerned about upside given stretched multiples. Negative Sentiment: Broader market/energy risks: an oil price jump tied to geopolitical risks (Strait of Hormuz concerns) is creating risk‑off pressure across retail names today, which can amplify a muted earnings reaction. Zacks

In related news, EVP Javier Polit sold 558 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.89, for a total value of $481,492.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,792,849.10. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $437,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,060. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,097. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,044.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Northcoast Research set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.34.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

