Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $490,000 in AT&T Inc. $T

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

