Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $3.96 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

