Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 8,779 Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Geopolitical disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has pushed oil prices higher, creating a near‑term revenue and cash‑flow tailwind for integrated producers like Exxon.

Exxon has scheduled a large physical shipment (about 600,000 barrels) of mostly gasoline from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Australia — evidence of active commercial positioning amid global fuel tightness.

Macro/investor flows favor the HALO trade (Heavy Asset, Low Obsolescence), giving energy majors like Exxon a defensive appeal versus more cyclical/fast‑obsolescing sectors.

Some analysts and boutiques have nudged fair‑value estimates and price targets higher into the mid‑$140s–$180s range, keeping XOM in focus for income/value investors.

Exxon's investor presentation at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power conference provided incremental detail but no fresh guidance; such events tend to support clarity rather than drive headline moves.

Sector headlines are mixed (energy outperformance vs. intra‑day profit‑taking); some banks raised targets into the ~$150 area but kept cautious ratings, signaling limited consensus on sustained upside.

An Exxon VP sold 2,150 shares (disclosed Form 4); while modest and routine, insider sales can be viewed negatively by short‑term traders.

Analysts warn that sustained regional conflict could threaten production/transport logistics, raising uncertainty on near‑term volumes and costs despite higher prices.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $150.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

