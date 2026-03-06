Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 82,223 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 5.9%

NYSE:UPS opened at $103.96 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.