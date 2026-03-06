Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 52,376 Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

CGUS stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1055 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

